Hollywood star Chris Pratt is “super happy” about how his budding romance with author Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The 39-year-old “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” star and the 28-year-old daughter of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger were recently spotted on a picnic together near Santa Barbara, California.

“It’s still very new between Chris and Katherine but the picnic was not their first date. They have been on multiple low key dates and have been talking consistently for the last two months or so.

“They both really like each other. Chris is smitten by Katherine and is super happy about how it’s going so far,” a source told E! News.

Katherine’s mom, Maria, did help to set them up.

“She knows Chris through mutual friends,” the source added.

Reports of Pratt and Katherine’s romance comes about a year after his split from Anna Faris. The former couple, who share a son named Jack, called it quits in August 2017 after eight years of marriage.