American comedian and actor Kevin Hart successfully underwent surgery following a late-night car crash that left him with “major back injuries.”

A source told a publication that the actor is now in recovery after surgery which dealt with his back injuries.

The comedian is expected to stay in the hospital for a few days as he recovers.

The 40-year-old star was left injured when his vintage Plymouth Barracuda veered off the road in California on Sunday morning. The actor was a passenger in his car when its driver, friend Jared Black, lost control and crashed through wooden fencing just before 1 am on Mulholland Highway in Malibu, a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol shared.

The car crashed about 10 feet off the road and into a ditch, leaving Black and Hart with “major back injuries,” the media reported on Sunday.

A third occupant, Black’s fiance Rebecca Broxterman, was unharmed. Hart left the scene and headed to his home nearby, but was later treated for his injuries at a local hospital.

Photos of the accident showed that the blue car’s roof was completely crushed by the impact of the crash, with the rest of the vehicle appearing as a mangled wreck with a totally shattered windshield.

Hart bought himself the Barracuda in July as a birthday present, and showed it off on Instagram shortly after making the big purchase, noting he’d nicknamed it “Menace.”