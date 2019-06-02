Days after the announcement of Lok Sabha results and congratulating Nirmala Shitharaman on being given the post of Finance Minister, the Congress social media head Divya Spandana aka Ramya appeared to have deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts on Sunday.

A search for @divyaspandana on Twitter says “Sorry, that page doesn’t exist!”. There has been no official confirmation on the reason behind the Twitter account going missing.

Rumours say, Spandana has parted ways from the grand old party, sources told ANI.

‘Your sources are wrong’, she was quoted telling news agency ANI.

Although her Twitter and Instagram accounts seem to have been deleted, her Facebook page is still active.

Spandana, who is known for her sharp and caustic tweets attacking the BJP, has been credited for revamping Congress’ strategy, aiming to boost the party’s popularity among the social media users.

The Congress last week had officially announced that their leaders or members will not participate in discussions or television debates for a month.

.@INCIndia has decided to not send spokespersons on television debates for a month. All media channels/editors are requested to not place Congress representatives on their shows. — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 30, 2019

https://www.afternoonvoice.com/modi-sarkar-2-0-a-pro-hindutva-government.html