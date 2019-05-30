With extravagant campaigning skills, keeping media alongside, countering and tearing apart Opposition, Modi made it to Sarkar 2.0. If you don’t campaign, you don’t win. Most parties start thinking of election campaigning at best a year in advance. Then there is Narendra Modi, who campaigns 24×7, 365 days a year as if it’s always election time. People have a short memory and he knows it well to store it forever. It is the result of Modi’s permanent campaigning that when you point out demonetisation failed, Modi’s voters say, ‘At least he’s trying to do the right thing’. There is no space Modi doesn’t believe in capturing, there is no social media platform too small for him to be present. He is the most followed Indian on Twitter, the third most followed world leaders.

Modi doesn’t forget to take credit for what he does, and also for what he doesn’t at times. This is why it was important for him to address the nation to announce demonetisation, something the RBI Governor should have done by the set protocol. Everything that went right in India, Modi took the credit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains “by far the most popular national figure in Indian politics” more than three years after coming to power. Nearly nine out of 10 Indians say they have a favourable view of Modi.

The entire opposition, be it the Mahagathbandhan or be it the regional leaders like Raj Thackeray. People hardly bothered to give them an ear. There were many attempts to drag down the Modi government but the voters wanted a pro-Hindu government and a leader with a difference. If you talk to any Modi supporter, they will describe Modi as a non-corrupt Hindu nationalist leader. The Indian political class sold two ideas — the old idea of India and the New idea of India. The old idea of India of socialism, the rampant corruption, and inefficiency in government offices, ministries and political class, clueless people in search of basic necessities, bestowed to us by Congress, AAP, Communists, etc; whereas in contrast, Modi in his new idea of India supposedly believes in democracy, demography, and demand and transformation of its weakness in deficits of governance, trust, morality, and hope. His firm belief that without good governance nothing can improve is well appreciated. His stress on the quality of life by which the youth can live in hope and dignity is welcomed by all. This again requires job and amenities which are scarce in rural conditions. It is here Modi comes in to give his governance and solutions.

On the contrary, his detractors are in the old school of government subsidies and intervention, the public experience of which was ghastly. Though BJP and Prime Minister Modi failed on all the promises made in the 2014 manifesto, however, people’s love is blind for him. Modi’s selection of simple ideas of sanitation, pure drinking water, and healthcare had more takers than Congress’ lofty talks. Swatch Bharat Scheme, rural sanitation by way of construction of toilets, and health insurance to Jan Dan Yojana Account holders are transforming the rural life. All these were implemented sincerely and some of them botched too. Modi in an attempt to help improve the condition of poor women gave gas cylinders free to the BPL card holders. Atal Pension Yojana with nominal contribution to has made Modi dear to them. Modi is held in high esteem by the farmers because of the supply of Neem Coated Urea. He offers hope in a time of deep despair and prosperity at the end of a decade. His talk is mesmerising and also looks to be very real and happening. It’s easy for the masses to identify with Narendra Modi since he is literally one of them has risen from a humble tea-seller to now the Prime Minister of the largest democracy.

