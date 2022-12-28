Nawab Mallik | Image : PTI

A special court has allowed NCP leader Nawab Malik to sign documents pertaining to his bank account after it was told that he was not receiving his salary as a MLA pending necessary compliance.

Malik was arrested in February by the ED in connection to an alleged money laundering case.

He was then a minister in the Maha Vikas Agadhi government. His lawyer, Kushal Mor, told the court on December 23 that while Malik is supposed to receive salary in his bank account, the account has not been operational since his arrest.

He added that since the government changed in June, Malik’s salary has not been credited.

Mor said that a few procedures have to be completed to make the bank account functional but Malik was unable to do so, as he is in jail.

The lawyer sought permission for Malik to sign bank forms along with an authority letter to his official personal assistant.