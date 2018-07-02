A Delhi court has summoned premier private airline Jet Airways and two of its top officials on a plea by a tour company for alleged offence of cheating by booking tickets for 16 persons after taking money but not accommodating them in a flight.

Metropolitan Magistrate Ritu Singh summoned as accused Jet Airways Private Limited, its Chief Executive Officer and Chief Commercial Officer on a criminal complaint filed by the director of Delhi-based travel company, Art of Travel India Holidays Pvt Ltd.

“Issue summons to accused no 1, 2 and 3 (Airline, CEO and CCO) for offence under section 420 of IPC (cheating), returnable on July 24,” the court said.

According to the complaint filed by Nitin Shorawal, director of the travel company, the firm had booked 16 tickets with Jet Airways from Delhi to Kathmandu and paid the amount for the same on March 9, 2015.

As per the schedule provided by the airline, the foreign clients reached Delhi airport on March 21, 2015 but were denied seats on the flight to Kathmandu, the complaint said.

It further alleged that 11 seats were later arranged in an evening flight of the airline and the tour company had to book tickets on a separate flight for the remaining five persons with another airline the next day.

Shorawal alleged that the accused persons had cheated him and given false assurances regarding the 16 tickets and various other services.

“I have perused the pre-summoning evidence adduced by complainant in support of his complaint and document placed on record. In the case at hand, prima facie offences under section 420 of IPC is attracted against accused no. 1, 2 and 3,” the magistrate said.