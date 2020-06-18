The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a petition for directions to the Central government to drag China to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), seeking compensation to the tune of USD 600 billion for spreading coronavirus.

A bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde rejected the plea filed by a Madurai resident KK Ramesh.

As coronavirus emerged from China’s Wuhan city, there have been speculations that the deadly coronavirus might have been produced by the country in attempts to develop biological weapons of mega destruction.

This comes as the lockdown, induced in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus for over two months now, has severely affected India’s economy and forced various small businesses to close shop across the country.