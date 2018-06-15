The death toll in the landslide in Kattipara, Kerala has risen to eight.

Search and rescue operations are still on for six more people

Landslides have also been reported in Karinchola, Pulluranpara and Chamal areas of the district and over.

A thousand people have been moved to relief camps due to excessive flooding.

A lot of damage has taken place in Kerala since the onset of the monsoon. Thirteen people were killed last week after rains lashed several parts of state.

Rains have also caused damage to crops in Idukki and Kozhikode.