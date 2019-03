The decomposed carcass of a tigress was found on Sunday in a forest in Maharashtra’s Akola district, police said.

Villagers found the body of the six-year-old tigress in the forest near Shahpur and Amona and alerted police and forest department staff, an official said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Akola) Sunil Sonone said the preliminary probe has revealed that the tigress possibly died four to five days ago.

He said the carcass had been sent for post mortem to ascertain the cause of death.