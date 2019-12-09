Bollywood’s dimple queen Deepika Padukone was seen slaying the social media on Sunday with a hair makeover.
The diva known for her style statements took to Instagram to show off a new shoulder-length haircut and golden-brown highlights.
Being her minimalist self, she captioned the picture, “Tadaaaaa!!!” and was soon flooded with compliments from B-town celebrities and fans.
Padukone’s crazy in love husband and actor, Ranveer Singh also dropped a cute comment, “Maar doh mujhe.”
Alia Bhatt and Ayushmann Khurrana were among other celebrities who commented on Padukone’s photograph.