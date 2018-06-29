Demi Lovato has thanked her fans and followers who stood by her after her relapse from sobriety.

The 25-year-old singer, who celebrated six years of abstinence from alcohol and substance abuse in March, suffered a relapse a week ago.

Lovato took to Instagram and shared a video montage from one of her concerts that showed fans cheering and holding up signs.

“By the way, you guys are beautiful,” she can be heard saying in the video and described their lit-up phones to stars.

The video ends with ‘Thank you Lovatics’ written across a black background.

“To my fans, my family, and my supporters, the ones who never left me, you are my light. I am forever grateful,” Lovato captioned the clip.

Last week, Lovato unveiled her song, “Sober”, at a stage show in Spain that details her relapse into alcohol addiction and drug use.

In the song, Lovato later apologises to fans and admits to being the “only human” who is flawed and said she will try to become a role model for them.

“Tonight I took the stage, a new person with a new life. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. It will never be forgotten,” the singer had said.