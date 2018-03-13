Denuclearisation: Japan calls on North Korea to take ‘concrete actions’

Japan on Tuesday emphasised the need for North Korea to take ‘concrete actions’ in regard with denuclearization.

In the purview of the expected visit of US President Donald Trump to North Korea in May, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called upon North Korea to convert words into actions in regard to denuclearisation of the latter, as reported by the Yonhap news agency.

Abe made the remarks during his meeting with South Korean National Intelligence Service chief Suh Hoon, who was visiting Tokyo to brief him on the outcome of his recent trips to Pyongyang and Washington.

He further highlighted the issue of abducted Japanese nationals in the territory of North Korea and called for its resolution.

“It is our basic stance that the nuclear and missile problems and the kidnapping issue of Japanese people should be resolved. It is important to implement words through action and for the North to take concrete action”, Yonhap quotes Abe as saying.

The Japanese Prime Minister, however, seemed optimist about North Korea to cooperate in the process of denuclearization.

“I do not believe North Korea would use this chance simply to buy more time because it now has to face important negotiations, such as a North Korea-U.S. summit following a South-North Korea summit,” Abe told Suh, according to South Korea’s presidential office Cheong Wa Dae.

Abe was also quoted as saying that Japan is ready to provide all necessary support and cooperation in making the planned back-to-back summits a success.

The spy agency chief Hoon arrived in Japan on Monday and held a meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono.

His visit is part of Seoul’s efforts to rally support for the recent breakthroughs in bringing the North to talks and to get other key stakeholders including China, Russia and Japan on board.

Both North and South Korea have established a dialogue among them regarding the denuclearisation of North Korea after being persisted by Japan and United States.

South Korea had earlier sent a team of envoys to North Korea to discuss regarding denuclearisation. Post which the North Korean leader agreed to hold a summit with President Moon Jae-in in April and further expressed willingness to hold denuclearisation talks with the United States.

On the similar lines, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe would be meeting the USpresident Donald Trump in April to pressurise North Korea to abandon its nuclear program.