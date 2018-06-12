The United States President Donald Trump said that the denuclearisation of Korean Peninsula will start “very, very quickly.”

Asked if the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed to denuclearise, Trump said “absolutely”, quoted agencies.

Trump praised Kim saying, “I learned he’s a very talented man. I also learned he loves his country very much.” Kim is a worthy negotiator and he had developed a “very special bond” with Kim, Trump added.

In response, Kim said he wanted to express gratitude to Trump for making the meeting happen.

“We had a historic meeting and decided to leave the past behind,” Kim said through a translator.

The two leaders, after their working lunch and walk around Capella, signed a joint, comprehensive but unspecified agreement.

The US delegation including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Chief of Staff John Kelly and National Security Adviser John Bolton, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim, and National Security Council senior director for Asia Matt Pottinger joined the two leaders for working lunch.

Trump also said he would like to invite Kim to the White House.

Standing again in front of the US and North Korean flags, where they started the historic day, Trump and Kim shook hands one final time.

Trump will depart for the United States at around 7 p.m. from the Paya Lebar Airbase, after holding a press conference at 4 pm.