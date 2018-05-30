“xXx: Return of Xander Cage” director DJ Caruso is planning to shoot a Bollywood style dance number with Deepika Padukone for the upcoming instalment of the franchise.

The director had confirmed last year that Deepika will return in the next instalment of the “xXx” franchise, alongside Hollywood action star Vin Diesel.

“I want to end ‘xXx 4’ with a Bollywood dance song. Led of course by @deepikapadukone. Lungi Dance? Something new?” Caruso tweeted.

One of the fans of the 32-year-old Indian star, who made her Hollywood debut with “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”, asked the director if the song will be part of the end credits and he replied with a “yes”.

The upcoming film will mark Deepika’s second Hollywood project.