Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is the new fierce cop in town!

Film critic Taran Adarsh has shared Ranveer’s look from Rohit Shetty’s much-anticipated film ‘Simmba’.

The ‘Gully Boy’ star, who plays the role of a police inspector, Sangram Bhalerao, seems to be in an aggressive mood in the still.

Adarsh captioned it as, “Ranveer Singh’s look from #Simmba… Directed by Rohit Shetty… 28 Dec 2018 release.”

Ranveer Singh's look from #Simmba… Directed by Rohit Shetty… 28 Dec 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/97zH6o9Ha1 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 17, 2018

‘Simmba’ also stars Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood in lead roles.

The film, a remake of 2015 Telugu blockbuster ‘Temper’, will hit the big screens on December 28.