Presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu will meet MPs and MLAs of the ruling party on Thursday to seek support for the presidential election.

As per sources, the luncheon was organised with the legislation and parliamentarians after that meeting scheduled at a suburban hotel.

Murmu will be welcome by Maharashtra CM and Deputy CM at the airport in Mumbai.

On Tuesday, Uddhav Thackeray chief of Shiv Sena announced his party’s full support for Murmu. It is not confirmed if Thackeray and Murmur will meet.

Yashwant Sinha is the opposition for Murmu in the presidential election. Earlier, Murmu was the Governor of Jharkhand.