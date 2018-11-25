Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has opened up about the time when he and his family were ‘so p*** broke’ that they couldn’t even afford a traditional turkey for Thanksgiving dinner.

The 46-year-old, in a heartfelt post, talked about the time when he wasn’t so fortunate and said, “Exactly 27 years ago on Thanksgiving while living in Tampa, Florida we were so p*** broke, that we couldn’t even afford to buy a turkey.”

He further wrote, “We were praying someone would invite us over for Thanksgiving. The universe answered our prayers because friends of ours called to say Happy Thanksgiving and we were like, ‘HAPPY THANKSGIVING WE’LL BE RIGHT OVER TO CELEBRATE WITH YOU GUYS!'”

“I’m weird this way, but remembering s**t like this helps me live a better and more grateful life,” he opened up. “I’m quite sure I need therapy for this, but until then tequila will be my loving & empathetic therapist.”

The actor, who celebrated the day in London while filming ‘The Fast and Furious’ spinoff ‘Hobbs and Shaw’, also revealed how this is the first time he is away from home on Thanksgiving.

In the following post, Johnson shared what he and girlfriend Lauren Hashian did to “close out our Thanksgiving.”

“To close out our Thanksgiving, @laurenhashianofficial took me to see @hamiltonmusical here in London. She had seen it multiple times and this was my FIRST TIME (I know, but I’m a very busy dude;) seeing this extraordinary and iconoclastic piece of art. After the show, we went backstage to meet this crazy talented and passionate cast,” he wrote.