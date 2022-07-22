The recent action is part of ED’s ongoing probe in the Iqbal Mirchi money laundering case. The Enforcement Directorate has sealed a certain number of units across four floors of Ceejay House, the Worli building built by Nationalist Congress Party politician Praful Patel’s company, Millennium.

The recent action is part of ED’s ongoing probe in the Iqbal Mirchi money laundering case, agency sources confirmed on Thursday. The units provisionally attached by ED are located on the 12th, 13th, 14thand 15thfloors of Ceejay House, and are owned by Patel and members of his family.

The former aviation minister also has his primary residence at Ceejay House though it is not clear whether the apartment he lives in has also been seized.

In 2019, ED had attached another two floors at Ceejay House which belonged to Mirchi’s family. Iqbal Mirchi, a key member of Dawood Ibrahim’s gang, died in London in 2013.

The ED in the course of its money laundering investigation has said, “Mirchi was an international drugs dealer and smuggler who amassed huge wealth and acquired various immovable properties worth hundreds of crores and businesses across the globe.

After detailed investigation under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), ED started attaching his properties held in India.” The agency contends that these properties in India were acquired by Iqbal Mirchi in the name of his family members and relatives.