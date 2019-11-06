Emilia Clarke says she would have tried her hand at online dating if she wasn’t an actor.

The “Game of Thrones” star admitted she was once “definitely tempted” about trying out dating apps.

“There was a time. I was definitely tempted. (I missed online dating) because I was on people’s television right when it all began. So there are all my single friends being like (swiping).

“I’m like, ‘What are you doing?’ ‘Shopping for a boyfriend.’ ‘OK cool.’ If I wasn’t in the job I’m in, then I definitely would do it, 100 per cent. And I feel like it’s not a taboo anymore,” Clarke told the Daily Mirror newspaper.

The actor said good sense of humour and kindness were some of the qualities she was looking for in a man.

“If you make me giggle, then I’m in pretty much. And someone who is considerate and nice. Like when someone takes you out on a date and they’ve thought about kind of an interesting thing to do … that goes a long way. But a sense of humour is 100 per cent it. If you can laugh with someone, it’s just the sexiest thing in the world,” she said.

Clarke previously dated actor Seth MacFarlane and filmmaker Charlie McDowell, whom she split with earlier this year.