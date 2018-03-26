End of Lalu’s political career

Since RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has been sentenced to 14 years in jail on March 25, and fined Rs 60 lakh by a special CBI court in connection with the fourth fodder scam case, the Congress should think twice before backing him. Prasad, however, is not the only politician who is corrupt. There are countless others like him, and they are yet to face the law. Strict action should be taken against all such leaders. As far as this judgement is concerned, it seems to have put an end to Prasad’s political career.

Md Rustam Parwez

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)