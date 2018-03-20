End the Syria crisis

Nowadays, Syria is passing through the most adverse situation. In Last few days many innocent children, men and women were killed, countless people became homeless, and still they are being tortured, they are forced to live under the open sky, no one is ready to help them! The most surprising is that Muslim countries, global institutions and UNO claiming peace are still silent, innocent children’s voices and sigh don’t affect them and they are happy in their work. It is time to play very significant role in stopping war and help them.

Waseem Akram Qasmi

