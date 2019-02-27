Veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami on Wednesday said quitting T20s has rejuvenated her mentally and physically and she is now enjoying playing the 50-over format.

The 36-year-old from Kolkata, who is the leading wicket-taker in ODIs, retired from T20s just three months before the T20 World Cup that was held in November last year.

“Well, I am very much fresh mentally and physically. Mostly I am enjoying my cricket, because T20 is a format where you need to be physically or mentally little aggressive,” Goswami told reporters here on the eve of the final ODI against England.

“That way (now) I am getting more time for myself to think about what to do and what not to do, so I am enjoying playing one format game.”

Jhulan said that she is enjoying her rhythm since the South Africa tour last year.

“Since South Africa tour, I am bowling well so far. I bowled against England in Nagpur. In Sri Lanka, I bowled well. New Zealand, and now England,” she said.

“I’m enjoying my rhythm and I just try to do what I can do from my-side and that’s the thing I am trying my level best because as a senior player, you have a lot of responsibility.

“When you are getting older, you need to stick to a certain plan and try to implement those things in right time,” she added.

Jhulan had chipped in with a handy 30-run knock in the opening ODI, which helped the hosts cross the 200-run mark and she credited coach W V Raman for believing in her batting skills.

“This credit goes to Raman Sir. He is the one who is telling me that you have to work on your batting, those runs are important (for the team, and if you are not serious about your batting, it will be difficult,” she said.

“From the first day, he gave me batting. Thanks to him, he believed in my batting skills and I am just lucky enough to do that in that way.”

She said she discussed about certain mental aspects with Raman.

“Because most of the times, I speak to him (Raman) about lot of other aspects, I discuss with him about the mental aspects (in the game), because he is watching from outside with a wider angle and we are inside,” she said.

“So I just discuss lot (about) mental aspects, mental process, how can I prepare, how can I become better and which area I can improve more, so all these discuss and so far it is working well for us.”

India have grabbed four points in the ICC women’s Championship after winning the first two matches.

The hosts have already sealed the three-ODI series, taking a 2-0 lead but Jhulan said they can’t take England lightly in the final ODI considering that championship points are at stake.

“Every match is important because every match has points for ICC World Cup. We are looking forward to play some good cricket over there,” she said.

“We must stick to our plan, whatever we are doing well, we must continue with that and just go through our own process. If we are able to hold the nerve, then may be the result will be on our side.