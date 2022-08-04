Indian Players are creating conjectures in Commonwealth Games 2022; simultaneously India is also strengthening its overall sports management.

One step ahead on this path of progress, the 10th Sports India International Expo 2022 is being held in Greater Noida.

This three-day Exhibition is starting from 4th -6th August 2022 at India Expo Centre, Greater Noida, U.P.

The main aim of the event is to make India a significant player in world sports.

The main guest of honor for the inauguration is Shri Girish Chandra Yadav, Sports, and youth affairs Minister, the government of Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from this Dr. Somendra Tomar, Minister of State power and alternative energy, the government of Uttar Pradesh, and Ms. Ekta Vishnoi, director, of Fit India Mission are coming forward to share their thoughts on the same.

Jointly, it will be organized by the Indian Exhibition Services and Sports India foundation. It is supported by the Physical Education Foundation of India (PEFI), Sports Goods Export Promotion Council (SGEPC), Ministry of Commerce, and Ministry of MSME, Govt. of India.

The Event is offering 100+ exhibitors worldwide and 5,000+ visitors per day. Famous brands worldwide like Cosco, Shiv Naresh Sports Pvt ltd, Sports Sun, Syncotts International, Fitness World, National sports, IIM Rohtak, Sports Academy Association of India, Khalsa gymnastic, Balaji sports, Rebound Ace India Pvt ltd, Somani Enterprises, GYM TEX, and many more leading brands are participating in the exhibition.

Sport India 2022 is a b2b business platform for national and international sporting goods and equipment manufacturers to find out new business opportunities in India.

It is a platform for the people, institutions, universities, and numerous brands that are involved in sports business, and sports activities.

The ones who are willing to develop sports management in India. It is also an open platform to exchange views and share knowledge to promote various sports in India.

According to Mr. Swadesh Kumar, Director, Indian exhibition Services, “Sports is one of the gratifying career prospects of a country with lots of job opportunities.

Sports can shape your career as well while making you stronger and more physically active. This Expo will educate the youth about sports as a career and also platform for sports business development in India.” According to Mr. Piyush Jain, Secretary, Physical Education Foundation of India (PEFI), “This Sports Expo is one venue for the growth of the sports industry in India.

Sports stimulate our economic growth as the development of the sports sector has a positive impact on our economy, not only in the production of sports goods but also on the economy as a whole, providing more manpower, because involvement in sports increases the quality of life.”

Highlights of Exhibition • Sports India Conference 2022 – India emerging as Sports Superpower. • Sports India Awards 2022 • Sports India Fashion Show • Sports India Body Building Championship ( Chief Guest renowned bodybuilder, Mr. Mukesh Gehlot) • Sports India Principles and Coaches Meet • Sports India Forum Meet • Sports Goods Manufacturing Forum – Industry Meet & National Seminar on the Manufacturing Techniques • • Sports India Buyer- Seller Meet– International Business Meet on Sports Goods and Allied Industry For the business growth of Sports Goods Manufacturers