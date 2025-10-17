Fake Cops on the Prowl: Two Mumbai Residents Duped in Separate Scams 2

In two separate incidents, Mumbai residents were duped by impostors posing as police officers, exposing a growing trend of conmen using fake uniforms and digital payment scams.

In the first case, a 67-year-old yoga instructor, Anand Joshi, from Santacruz West, was approached by two men claiming to be policemen collecting funds to distribute clothes and food to the poor. They convinced Joshi by showing a fake register with a false entry stating that his neighbour had donated ₹10,000. When Joshi agreed to contribute, they asked him to scan a QR code, through which he transferred ₹2,000. Later, he learned from his neighbour that the men were frauds. Police discovered that the duo wore fake uniforms and arrived on a motorcycle.

In another incident, Ratikrushna Patnaik, 55, a hotel and lodge owner from Goregaon West, was conned by a man pretending to be a crime branch officer named “Prakash.” The impostor allegedly booked a room, claiming it was for VIP bandobast duty. When the staff asked for identification or payment, he threatened them and left without settling the bill.

Police have registered both cases under Section 204 (personating a public servant) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigations are underway to trace the accused.