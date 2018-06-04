Prices of vegetables and fruits begin to rise as the supplies from the suburbs is less because of the farmer’s protest. Recent lowering of Petrol and Diesel prices is also not helping out to reduce cost. There is a steep increase in the vegetable prices as of now. Usually, the fruit prices come down drastically during mango season as there is a bumper production. The monsoon rains will rot the vegetables very easily and it is better to sell at competitive prices rather than waiting long. Anyway, the prices are soaring and the common man will be wondering how to make up for the sudden spurt in vegetable prices. State government is responsible for the price raise. BJP Government proved ineffective in all the issues. For housewives price rise brings tears.

Jayanthy CK Maniam

