Today there were two important updates, Bombay HC rejected Nawab Malik’s interim release plea in money laundering case and BJP was demanding his resignation, in the meantime, Mumbai police have registered an FIR against BJP MLC Pravin Darekar in connection with an alleged bank scam case under various IPC sections, including 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 120-b (criminal conspiracy) following a complaint by Aam Aadmi Party functionary Dhananjay Shinde.

Amid all the chaos, Bombay high court rejected an interim release plea made by Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in connection with an alleged money laundering case lodged against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) allegedly linked to a purchase of a plot in Kurla with money paid to the late sister of global terrorist Dawood Ibrahim. BJP workers staged a protest against Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, demanding his resignation.

It notices that Darekar posed as a labourer but actually came from an urban bank category in Mumbai. He was supposed to be from the labour federation, but he actually came from the urban bank category. Shinde alleged that Darekar neither gets any contract of labour supply nor does he work as a labourer, but he has been contesting for the post of director at the Mumbai Bank for 20 years. There was fraud in the Mumbai Bank during his tenure and the cooperative department of the state government also found material indicating fraud during an audit.

Shinde alleged that Darekar registered himself as labour back in 1997.

Later he contested in the 2009 Maharasthra assembly elections on a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) ticket and won the polls where he declared that he is into a private business. He showed his property value of more than Rs 2 crore. Darekar is an MLC from 2016 till date and the document which was submitted showed he is into private business. He is earning 2.5 lakh including all government facilities as a monthly salary.

Pravin Darekar is an Ex-MLA from the Magathane constituency. He belongs to the Bharatiya Janata Party. Darekar was first elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on an MNS ticket in 2009. His constituency is located in the Mumbai Suburban district. When a series of decisions were taken by the Bharatiya Janata Party central leadership Devendra Fadnavis got isolated. Those days Pravin Darekar came close to Fadnavis and most of the time he rendered his statements to defend Devendra.

The promotion of Vinod Tawde as BJP general secretary from the position of national secretary, and the nomination of Chandrashekhar Bawankule for the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls, both bete noire of Fadnavis, meanwhile Devendra was given the responsibility of Goa assembly election and he made fortune for BJP by retaining the power. On the other hand, Devendra is aggressively attacking Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders, and one of them has reached jail.

MVA also gave tough time to Devendra Fadnavis, Mumbai police recorded whose statement in a case of alleged illegal phone tapping and leaking of confidential documents. After a team of the BKC cyber police recorded Fadnavis’s statement for about two hours at his south Mumbai residence, the former Maharashtra chief minister told media persons that the MVA government will fail in its motives no matter how much it tries to “frame” him in the case.

Fadnavis said he had raised a “mega scam” in transfers of officials on the MVA’s watch before the Union home affairs secretary but categorically denied having leaked any detail concerned in the public domain. He also alleged that pressure is being exerted on him as he has been raising issues such as the alleged connection between state minister Nawab Malik and fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and the MVA’s conspiracy to target its opponents.

Fadnavis accused the MVA government of “suppressing” the alleged mega scam of transfers of officials for six months before he brought it to the light. The leader of opposition in the state Assembly said he had submitted details of the alleged scam to the Union home secretary, but did not make the documents concerned public. Since Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Mallik are in jail, MVA is trying to clip some opposition leaders by sending them to jail, but less corruption in BJP is not giving much scope to MVA.