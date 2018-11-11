A 42-year-old fisherman went missing after two boats collided in the Arabian Sea off the Vasai coast in Maharashtra’s Palghar district in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The mishap took place around 1.15 am at nearly 15 nautical miles from the Vasai port, located about 70 km from here, an official at the Vasai police station said.

A fishing boat, named ‘Morning Star’, having seven fishermen on board, collided with another unidentified vessel.

Following the collision, one fisherman from the ‘Morning Star’ boat fell into the waters, the official said.

Police were alerted about the incident, he said, adding that personnel of the Coast Guard, local police and the district disaster management cell were making all efforts to trace the missing fisherman.