Five Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested in Thane for Illegal Stay Amid Immigration Crackdown 2

In a crackdown on illegal immigrants, Maharashtra police arrested five Bangladeshi nationals for residing in the country without proper documentation in Thane district, officials confirmed on Saturday.

Raids conducted on Thursday in Kalyan and Dombivli towns led to the arrests of four women and one man, who were engaged in petty jobs in the area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) Atul Zende said.

The accused were found living in a slum colony in Gandhi Nagar and near the Kalyan railway station. When questioned, they failed to produce any valid documents justifying their entry or stay in India.

The individuals have been booked under the Foreign Nationals Act, Indian Passport Act, and Passport (Entry into India) Act. Authorities are now investigating how the accused managed to enter and remain in the country undetected.

The arrests come amidst heightened scrutiny over illegal immigration in Maharashtra, following recent allegations of fraudulent documentation and an increase in delayed birth certificate registrations linked to illegal migrants.