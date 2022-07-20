Image: Agencies

Overnight heavy rain near the Kahara village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Tuesday resulted in floods which have caused a lot of damage in the area.

“The village area is currently experiencing floods caused by very heavy rainfall which has destroyed many houses and caused loss of property, including the Allama Iqbal Memorial Academy and the building and grounds of Tourism,” said the local.

The people urged the District Administration and the Lieutenant Governor (LG) to deploy teams and take appropriate measures.

The India Meteorological Department on Monday had predicted scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms/lightning over Jammu and Kashmir for three days and a fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls over the region on Tuesday and Wednesday (i.e., July 19 and July 20).

Earlier on July 14, heavy rains and flash floods had damaged a foot-over bridge in the hilly areas of Rajouri causing much inconvenience to the people, due to which people were forced to cross the rivulet in waist-deep water for commuting.

The heavy rains in Rajouri had also damaged the crops of the local farmers. Speaking about the situation, DDC Chairman Panchayati Raj, Naseem Liqat said that he requested Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to declare it a state disaster.

A cloudburst struck the holy cave area of Amarnath on July 8 and resulted in a heavy discharge of water in the ‘Nallah’ adjoining the holy cave, claiming 16 lives.

In the tragic incident, at least 36 people were reported missing.

Amarnath Yatra was partially suspended after the said cloudburst incident, but it later resumed on July 11 from the Nunwan Pahalgam side.

A cloudburst triggered by the heavy rains blocked the Srinagar-Leh highway on July 5, after flash floods occurred in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Flash floods also occurred in the Shah Mohallah Kullan area of Kangan in the Ganderbal district on July 3, inundating several houses and causing damage.

Apart from J-K, several other parts of the country are also facing flood-like situations after torrential rainfall this monsoon.