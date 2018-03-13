Foodpanda launches tech centre in Bengaluru, to hire 100 personnel

Online food delivery marketplace Foodpanda on Tuesday announced the launch of its dedicated technology centre in Bengaluru, thus venturing into advanced technology such as machine learning and data analytics.

The state-of-the-art tech centre will be aimed to strengthen the technology infrastructure, product capabilities and end user experience for the company. A blueprint has been drawn to hire 100 team members with strong tech background in a span of six to nine months.

The tech center will be fully operational in a couple of weeks, and will be headed by Nitin Gupta, who was recently appointed as the Head of Engineering at Foodpanda.

The tech centre will extensively work on re-imagining the product, integrate functions and introduce specialised domains of machine learning and data sciences. This would be directed to develop more personalised offerings for the restaurant partners and millions of prospective customers in the country.

The tech centre is envisioned to become a hub for the best tech talent working in the food tech space in the country, and will also be used for aggressive R&D functions in the future while leveraging best practices from around the world.

“Through the technology centre in Bengaluru, we envision to bring together the best team of tech enthusiasts working on building a future ready product. Leveraging robust data sciences and machine learning, we intend to personalise offerings for all our stakeholders. Following the commitment to strengthen our delivery network, this is an instrumental step towards building a strong food tech ecosystem in the country,” said Foodpanda India CEO, Pranay Jivrajka.

With Foodpanda’s recent allocation of Rs 400 crores for delivery logistics, the tech centre will ensure an aggressive push in the direction of building a seamless experience for all its stakeholders – partner restaurants, riders, and end consumers – and creating a significant long-term business value.