Mighty China has again proved its strength and successfully launched a rocket from a ship at sea for the first time on Wednesday. It is a vital step in ambitious space programme of China. China has made its space programme a top priority in recent years. The communist nation wants to become a major space power by 2030.

The Long March 11 rocket blasted off from a platform on a large semi-submersible barge in the Yellow Sea just after midday. The small rocket was designed to be deployed quickly and launched from mobile launch sites such as a ship. The rocket carried seven satellites, including one that measures sea-surface winds to forecast typhoons. The rocket also carried two communications satellites belonging to China 125, a Beijing-based technology company. This company plans to launch hundreds of satellites to provide global data networking services.

It is worth mentioning that Beijing plans to begin construction of its own manned space station next year. However, China has made it clear that its ambitions are purely peaceful. On the other hand, the US Defense Department has accused it of pursuing activities aimed at preventing other nations from using space-based assets during a crisis.