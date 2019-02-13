Director Indra Kumar says it is important to reinvent if one wants to survive in the film industry.

Kumar, who started his career with romantic dramas “Dil” and “Beta”, switched his focus to comedies with “Masti” and “Dhamaal” franchises.

“Survival is essential. If you have to survive you have to change. You have to change after sometime. I have learnt from noted lyrics writer named Shyamalal Babu Rai, professionally as Indeevar, who told that one should change themselves every five and ten years.

“I learnt from him that I should break away from my style of working. You may have ruled ten to 12 years by making same kind of films but then I started tumbling so I came back with ‘Masti’ and ‘Dhamaal’ franchise,” Kumar told an agency.

Both the franchises have minted money at the box office but have not received favourable response from the critics. Kumar said negative critics review do not bother him.

“My films right from ‘Beta’ to ‘Dil’ to ‘Ishq’ and ‘Masti’ and ‘Dhamaal’ have not got good reviews. Today people say ‘Beta’ is a cult film but the review then was not good, similar was the case with ‘Dil’.

“I don’t think I will ever get good reviews for my films. In my case it is not just about commercial comedy films but the other ones too haven’t been liked by the critics. There is fault in my stars.”

Kumar said he wants to make more movies in the “Dhamaal” franchise but would take the final call depending on the fate of the film, which will hit cinema halls on February 22.