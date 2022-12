Image: PTI

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray on Monday arrived at the Legislative council to speak on the Karnataka Border issue. Uddhav is attending the council for the first time after stepping down as CM in June this year.

The Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve presented a resolution on the Maharashtra-Karanataka border row. “This is an important issue. I am glad that ruling and opposition both have come together on this issue,” Thackeray said.