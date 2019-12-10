The Crime branch of the Wadala police station arrested four fake doctors who were practicing allopathy in Sion on Tuesday. They were illegally running clinics without any medical degree. According to a press release of the crime branch, they got a tip from their sources and sent a dummy customer at a clinic for confirmation. Following this, they conducted raid at the four places in Sion.

The police said that the accused are only 12th passed. The arrested four were identified as Rakesh Raghunath Tiwari (44), Dalsingh Sitaee Yadav (59), Motilal Videshi Maurya (59) and AnilKumar Jagdishprasad Bind (41). The cops also seized several injections and various tablets from them.

Sub-police inspector of Wadala crime branch 4, Santosh Rastogi said, “The three accused were running the clinic at Jaibharat Matangar which is besides the Dalda Company while AnilKumar was arrested from Omprakash Society in Sion West.”

Police have produced the accused before local Court which remanded them to police custody till December 12. They have booked all the accused under Section (336), (419), (420) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 33 of Maharashtra Medical Protection Act.