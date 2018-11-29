‘Game of Thrones’ is hosting a reunion for all the cast members that have been a part of the franchise till date. But if you are a ‘GOT’ fan, don’t get your hopes high, because the reunion won’t air on HBO.

While you won’t be able to watch it for free on your television sets, you can access it if you have a couple of bucks to spend because the reunion will debut as part of a complete series box set, compiling all eight seasons blockbuster show.

The collectible set will be launched after the final season of the show airs.

According to The Hollywood reporter, Sean Bean, who played the role of Ned Stark in the series, was the first cast member to reveal some information about the reunion. “It was for season eight, the last one. So they decided to get all the characters together for a bit for this big show in Belfast,” he said.

Earlier this month, putting an end to speculations, makers of GOT announced that the season finale will premiere in the month of April next year.

‘Game of Thrones’ has garnered widespread popularity since the first season, and has received 46 Primetime Emmy Awards, including ‘Outstanding Drama Series’ in 2015, 2016, and 2018.

While season 8 will be the finale, author of the fantasy novel series George R.R. Martin, recently revealed that he is working on the sixth book of the series.