Mahatma Gandhiji’s spirit for freedom struggle came from the cricketing field. Gandhiji, when requested for an autograph “played with a straight bat”, quite forgetting that he was engaged in a mighty and bloodless revolution with the British-and thereby became a member of an official in England Team. How he was chosen could not probably have been explained even by the MCC selectors.

Cricket might not have affected Gandhi, but Gandhi certainly affected cricket. The political movements he led and the social changes he sought to bring about had their consequences on how the game was played in the sub-continent. Mahatma’s classmates at Alfred High School, Rajkot. This man, Ratilal Ghelabhai Mehta, remembered Gandhi as “a dashing cricketer” who “evinced a keen interest in the game as a school student. He was, it seems, good both at batting and bowling and had an uncanny understanding of the game’s uncertainties as well.

Requested for his autograph Gandhiji turned over the pages and put his signature as the 17th player of the MCC team led by Douglas Jardine in 1933-34. The autograph book is one of the treasured possessions of the Marlybourne Cricket Club ( MCC ) at Lord’s. Not only Gandhiji signed autograph book but also played for the team comprising of Indians of British origin. Mahatma Gandhi played for a team of British origin against a team of Indian origin at London and scored 21 runs with 3 boundaries. He took one wicket also. He was wearing pant and shirt while playing.

Gandhiji was not only a cricket enthusiast but he also wielded the willow. R.G. Mehta, a boyhood friend and schoolmate wrote” It is not commonly known that Gandhiji was a dashing cricketer and evinced keen interest in the game. Once we were watching a cricket match together. In those days there were ding-dong battles between Rajkot city vs Rajkot Sardar (camp area). At a crucial moment, as if by intuition, Gandhiji said that a particular player would be out and hey presto the batsman was really out. There is no doubt that the freedom spirit of Gandhiji came from the cricketing field.

