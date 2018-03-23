Ganja worth Rs 56.55 lakh seized in Navi Mumbai; 2 arrested

The Navi Mumbai Police said they have arrested two persons and seized ganja worth Rs 56.55 lakh from them.

The duo, Mahesh Vhatkar (35), a grocery shop owner, and Santaji Kharat (36), a farmer, hail from Solapur in Western Maharashtra, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, officials of the Anti-Narcotics Cell laid a trap and arrested the two on the Panvel-Goa Highway on Thursday when they were travelling in a vehicle, said Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale in a release.

They were found in possession of 377 kgs of ganja valued at Rs 56.55 lakh, the release said.

Vhatkar and Kharat were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act by the Panvel police and produced in a local court which remanded them in police custody till March 27, it added.