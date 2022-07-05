Representative Image

The state of Maharashtra is going through heavy rainfall since last 2 days. In the area of Mumbai a place of Ghatkopar has reported an incident of landslide a house has been collapsed on Tuesday morning near Ghatkopar’s Panchsheel Nagar. The Mumbai fire brigade team reached the spot immediately to help the people.

When Mumbai fire brigade team reached the Ghatkopar’s Panchsheel nagar they saved the people and there were no casualties found in that area. The fire brigade team stated that house was badly damaged.

In a report Mumbai Fire Brigade team has stated “A landslide incident reported in Ghatkopar, Panchsheel nagar in Mumbai amidst heavy rains. When fire vehicles reached on the spot there were no casualties reported”.

Due to which most of the places are facing issues of waterlogging and long hours of traffic jam