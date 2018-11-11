Nothing can beat the luring aroma of US Cranberries! This vitamin-packed fruit is not only tasty but healthy at the same time. Sweet, succulent and plump, cranberries are also an excellent source of vitamin C dietary fiber, manganese, as well as vitamin E, vitamin K, copper and pantothenic acid. Enjoy them raw, grilled or baked, or incorporate them into your favorite drinks, the versatility of these tiny gems of flavor knows no boundaries.

So try out these mouth watering recipes by Celebrity Chef Vicky Ratnani and give your feast an unconventional cranberry twist.

Methi-Malai US Cranberry Chicken

Serving: 2 portions

Ingredients:

2 boneless skinless chicken breasts

Marinade

1 cup dried US Cranberries

1 tbsp ginger garlic paste

1/2 tsp kasoori methi

1 tsp besan

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp garam masala

1 tbsp cream

1 tbsp yoghurt

1 tsp olive oil

Preparation:

Wash and pat dry the chicken breast. Blend the ingredients under marinade into a smooth paste. Marinate the chicken breast and set aside for 2 hours. In a hot pan, add olive oil and sear the chicken breast on both sides for 4 minutes. Add the reaming marinade to the pan. Add ½ cup cream and a cup of water; simmer the breast until cooked and tender. Serve the chicken with sauce over or on the side.

2.US Cranberry and Vegetable Korma Pulao

Serving: 3 to 4 portions

Ingredients:

1 cup basmati rice

1 tbsp olive oil/ ghee

1 tbsp chopped onions

1 tsp chopped garlic

1tsp chopped ginger

Unsalted cashew nuts

1/3 cup frozen US cranberries

1/3 cup dried US cranberries

1/3 cup bell peppers

1/2 cup blanched vegetables

Coriander powder

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp fennel powder

1 tsp clove powder

Salt & Pepper to taste

Preparation:

Soak the rice for an hour, drain and set aside. Sauté the onions, ginger, garlic, US cranberries, cashew nuts in oil or ghee for a couple of minutes Add the bell peppers and all the powdered spices. Add the drained rice and vegetables like green beans, carrots, corn, peas or any other vegetable of your choice. Cover it after adding water. Add seasoning and cook for 15 minutes until all the liquid has been absorbed and the rice is perfectly cooked. Garnish with cranberries, mint leaves and fresh coriander.

3.US Cranberry Pancake/ Chillah

Ingredients:

For the batter

1 cup bajra flour

1/2 cup atta /whole wheat flour

1/2 tsp baking soda

1 tbsp chopped onions

1 tbsp chopped tomatoes

1 tsp chopped green chilli

1/2 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp garam masala

1 tsp chaat masala

Salt & pepper to taste

2 tbsp melted butter

2 tbsp US Cranberries dried

1 tbsp US Cranberries frozen

Preparation: