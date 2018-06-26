The Goa government will launch its own app-based taxi service to some key tourist destinations in the state from next month, a minister said today.

Nearly 2,800 licensed taxi drivers are likely to join the mobile application-based ‘Goamiles’ service of the Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC), tourism minister Manohar Ajgaonkar said.

Currently, the tourist taxi operators run their businesses individually in Goa.

They had earlier opposed attempts made by online cab aggregators like Ola to start services in the state, saying that such a move will affect their business.

“The app is in thefinal stagesof testing in actual conditions. Around 2,800 licensed taxi drivers in Goa have already expressed their desire to use the app. The project is expected to bring relief to tourists looking for convenient modes of transportation,” Ajgaonkar said.

The launch of the app-based taxi service in Goa will bringarevolutionary change in the transportationsystem for all stakeholders, including taxi drivers, tourists andlocals, the minister said.

“I am confidentthat taxi drivers from across Goa will join the digital system so that we do not lag behind other states, where such systems are working successfully,” he said.

GTDC Chairman Nilesh Cabral said the corporation will launch a public campaign to create awareness about the app.

“We are hopeful of a good response from the general public towards the app for tourism purposes and daily travels as well,” he said.

“The app-based taxi service aims to boost the digital economy, enable ease of travel for tourists and give taxi drivers a better income. The initiative offers a better experience to customers by making the taxi fare payment easy and secure,” he said.