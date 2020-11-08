Governor presents 10th Dr Ambedkar Awards at Raj Bhavan

- Advertisement -

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari presented the 10th Bharat Ratna Dr. Ambedkar awards to film star Suniel Shetty, playback singer Sonu Nigam, actress Richa Chaddha, former BJP MP Dr. Sunil Kumar Gaikwad, legislator Dr. Bharati Lavekar and others at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Saturday (7th Nov).

The award for veteran actress Salma Agha was received on her behalf by her daughter Zarah Khan. The awards instituted by the Buddha Creation of Indian Cinema were presented in recognition of the social work done by the awardees during the Corona pandemic period.

Three organisations, ISKCON Juhu, St Peters Church, and IUV Foundation of India were honoured for their social work during the Corona period.

The Governor also presented the Bharat Ratna Dr. Ambedkar Awards to Lyricist, Composer, and singer Tanishk Bagchi, Dr. N A Hegde of Sai Baba Hospital, businessman Mehul Mehta, social worker Dr. Abdul Rehman Wanoo, Jaiprakash Goyal, Sanjay Murlidhar Pawar, and Sheetal Samrat. Trustees of the Buddha Creation of Indian Cinema Kailash Masoom and Krishna Pimple were present. Film star Aman Verma conducted the proceedings.