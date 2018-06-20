The Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan today met Election Commission officials here to formally register his party.

After the meeting, the actor-turned politician told reporters he expected his party, which was launched in February, would get registered soon.

I came here for a formal meeting. They (EC) asked certain questions. They are not having any major objections, he said.

To a query, 63-year-old Haasan said the poll panel officials told him that his party’s registration would be done soon. He, however, said the EC officials did not specify any time frame for it.

Asked about the party’s symbol, he said there has been no decision on it yet and the issue will be first discussed within the party before approaching the EC.