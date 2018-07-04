The Haryana government today issued transfer and posting orders of eight IPS officers with immediate effect.

K K Mishra, DGP, Police Headquarters, Panchkula has been posted DG, Headquarters, Panchkula relieving P K Agrawal, Additional DG, Headquarters of the charge.

P K Agrawal, ADG, Headquarters, Panchkula has been given additional charge of ADG, Crime, an official release said here.

Hardeep Singh Doon, IGP, Haryana Armed Police (HAP), Madhuban has been posted in addition as IGP, Administration Haryana, Panchkula.

B Sathesh Balan, Commandant, 1st India Reserve Batallion, Bhondsi (Gurugram), has been posted DIG, STF, Bhondsi, the release said.

Sangeeta Kalia, SP, Panipat has been posted Commandant, 1st IRB, Bhondsi in Balan’s place.

Manbir Singh, SP, State Vigilance Bureau, Gurugram has been posted SP, Panipat in place of Sangeeta Kalia.

Partiksha Godara, Commandant, 3rd Battalion, HAP, Hisar has been given additional charge of SP, Hansi.

Rajesh Duggal, SP, Rewari has been given additional charge of Commandant, 3rd Battalion, HAP, Hisar relieving Partiksha Godara of the charge.