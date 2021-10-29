HC grants bail to Aryan Khan with conditions; will have to appear before NCB every Friday, surrender passport

The Bombay High Court on Friday issued the detailed order with bail conditions for Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha — arrested in the drugs-on-cruise case. In the detailed order, the Bombay High Court asked Aryan and the two others to surrender their passports to Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court, and not leave the country without permission from the special court.

“Each accused be released on bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh with one or more sureties of like amount,” the bail order said. The court asked all three applicants to appear before the NCB Mumbai office every Friday, between 11.00 am to 2.00 pm to mark their presence.

Aryan’s bail order stated that “he should not indulge in any similar activities, not try to establish contact with co-accused” and should not make any statement regarding the court proceedings before media. Earlier today, Advocate Satish Maneshinde, who is representing Aryan Khan said that he will be out of jail by today evening.

On Thursday, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail by the court yesterday the hearing of three days in the case.