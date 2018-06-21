Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia said it has inked a five-year global IT infrastructure and application services deal with Indian IT firm HCL Technologies.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Nokia has selected HCL Technologies as part of an important effort of streamlining Nokia’s outsourced IT management services, a statement said.

“Nokia will partner with HCL for transforming and modernising its IT infrastructure and applications landscape. HCL will transition services from four incumbent vendors to establish an integrated IT services delivery and design framework and will implement a transformation roadmap,” it added.

The deal is intended to help Nokia drive operational efficiencies in line with previously announced targets, the statement said.

HCL will leverage its next-generation technology services portfolio to provide Nokia with services around key transformational areas like cloud orchestration, digital platforms, big data analytics, cybersecurity, autonomics and modern collaborative workplaces, it added.

“This is an important development for Nokia and takes our digital transformation efforts to a new level, both for how it will enhance our IT and operational efficiencies internally for Nokia, and for how it will enable us to further elevate service delivery to our customers,” Nokia Chief Operating Officer Joerg Erlemeier said.

C Vijayakumar, President and Chief Executive Officer of HCL Technologies, said the telecommunications industry is at the forefront of today’s fast-paced digital-led change.

“HCL is proud to be Nokia’s transformation partner, powering them with the speed and agility required to meet the demands of a complex and transforming market,” he added.