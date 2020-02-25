Tuesday morning lakhs of motorists got up with a heartening news that the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has decided to increase the toll fees of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway from April 1. This Corporation decided on the increase of the toll tax soon after it gave the toll collecting contract to IRB Infrastructure Developers.

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway is India’s first six-lane concrete, high-speed, access controlled tolled expressway. The expressway starts at Kalamboli near Panvel and ends at Dehu Road near Pune.

As per new toll rates, toll for cars will increase from Rs 230 to Rs 270. For mini buses it will raise from

Rs 355 to Rs 420, for trucks and heavy axle vehicles, it will increase from Rs 493 to Rs 580. Bus drivers will have to shell out more as the rates have been increased from Rs 675 to Rs 797 while large trucks will attract a tax rate that will vary from Rs 1,165-1,555 to Rs 1,380 to Rs 1,835.

As per the report, IRB Infrastructure Developers will initially pay Rs 8,262 crore to the MSRDC. The balance amount, the IRB will pay the MSRDC in instalments as it collects the toll on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway for the next 15 years.