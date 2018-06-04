Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has posted a heartwarming wish on the occasion of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s wedding anniversary.

The ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ star took to Instagram to wish one of Bollywood’s most loved couples ‘love, health and happiness’ on their 45th anniversary.

“Happyyy Anniversary Pa n Ma. Love, Health and Happiness always God Bless,” wrote the 44-year-old along with an adorable family picture.

Meanwhile, the ‘PINK’ star took to his blog to thank his fans and followers who wished the couple on their special day.

“Thank you all that came to the gates and showered me with the love of the Anniversary.. I am humbled and filled with gratitude,” wrote the 75-year-old.