Actor Anushka Sharma, who is also a producer, animal rights activist and an entrepreneur is spreading happiness all around the internet through her positive energy.

The ‘PK’ actor shared a video on social media in which she is reading positive comments that people randomly wrote. She captioned it as “#HappyTweets, Time for some internet positivity rn. #LoveAndLightProject”

Anushka has started a new initiative under a project called Love and Light, the sole purpose of which is to spread good vibes.

“Love & Light Project is a social experiment to constructively connect as human beings and not subject each other to negativity. I believe that through positivity and positive affirmations, our world would thrive better,” said Anushka.

Love and Light will be a digital thought-starter for the netizens to converse on positive things in life.

It is not unknown that the internet can be a negative space. Therefore, the actor who has around 60 million fans and followers felt the need to start a conversation about things that aren’t right can be sorted out with a discussion.

The 31-year-old old also recently started a campaign, #JusticeForAnimals, calling for stricter laws against offenders.