Nashik police have arrested two persons and allegedly seized narcotics including 4,500 grams of MD drug, worth crores of rupees in the international market.

The arrest of Mumbai-based Arvind Kumar (32)and Harishchandra Pant (24) followed the arrest of five persons last week.

While Kumar holds a master’s degree in organic chemistry and has worked in pharmaceutical firms, Pant is a 2nd year student, police commissioner Ravindra Kumar Singhal said on Saturday.

Both were remanded in police custody by a local court till June 1, Singhal added.

Arvind Kumar and Pant had set up a laboratory at Kumar’s house at Boisar near Mumbai where they allegedly synthesised drugs, the commissioner said.

Last week, city police arrested Ranjit More (35), Pankaj Dunde (31), Nitin Malode (32), all residents of Nashik; and Salim Southiya (30) and Saifulla Sheikh (23), residents of Nagpada (Mumbai), and allegedly seized drugs worth Rs 1.24 crore from them.

Their interrogation revealed that they were allegedly procuring drugs from Arvind Kumar, who was absconding.

On Thursday, a team of Nashik police arrested Arvind Kumar from Uttar Pradesh.