Director Sam Esmail will not be coming back for the season two of Amazon series “Homecoming”.

According to Variety, the 41-year-old director, who helmed the entire first season of the Julia Roberts-starrer show, will not direct any episodes of the second season.

Earlier, it was announced that Roberts, 51, will not return for the sophomore run of the thriller drama series, which is based on the podcast of the same name from Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg.

The actor and the director, however, will continue their association with the show in the capacity of executive producers.

Esmail had previously said the new season will have a “very different trajectory for our show”.

“Homecoming” season one also starred Stephan James, Bobby Cannavale, Shea Whigham, Alex Karpovsky and Sissy Spacek.